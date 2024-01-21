Baker Mayfield record in playoff games: Win-loss, results and stats
Baker Mayfield helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Divisional Round in his first year with the team. What is
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the task of trying to replace quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement for the second time. With a quarterback market that was far from rich in free agency, and the fact that the Buccaneers picked way too late in the first-round to draft a top quarterback prospect, the options appeared limited. But, the Buccaneers gave an opportunity to Baker Mayfield, the 2018 first-overall pick.
This move has paid dividends for the Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrived in Tampa Bay's offense, having the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to, and could rely upon Rachaad White in the running game. Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. Not to mention, Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record, good enough for them to win the NFC South and clinch a spot in the playoffs.
In the Wild Card Round, the Buccaneers decisively beat a slumping Philadelphia Eagles team 32-9 to advance to the Divisional Round. Their opponents? The Detroit Lions.
For some watching the game at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21, they may be wondering what Mayfield's record is in the playoffs.
What is Baker Mayfield's record in playoff games?
Mayfield holds a 2-1 record in playoff games in his career.
In 2020, Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns clinched their first playoff spot since 2002. In the Wild Card Round, the Browns upset the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, beating them 48-37 to win their first playoff game since 1994. Cleveland would face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. While it was a close game, the Browns defense was unable to stop a scramble by backup quarterback Chad Henne for a first down late in the first quarter, clinching a 22-17 loss.
Mayfield's next shot at the playoffs would be this season with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers were able to fend off the Eagles and drive up the score to pick up the 32-9 win and advance to the Divisional Round.
Baker Mayfield playoff stats
Game
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
Yds
2020 Wild Card at PIT
21
34
61.8
263
2020 Divisional at KC
23
37
62.2
204
2023 Wild Card vs. PHI
22
36
61.1
337
Mayfield shined in his first playoff game in 2020, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the 48-37 victory over the Steelers. But in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs, Mayfield threw one touchdown and one interception in the 22-17 loss.
In the 2023 Wild Card game, Mayfield threw for three touchdowns in the win over the Eagles to send the Buccaneers to the Divisional Round for the third time in four years.
Now, Mayfield will look to add another playoff win to his resume against a gritty Lions team in the Divisional Round.