Baker Mayfield's advice for Bryce Young throws a hint of shade at the Browns
By Lior Lampert
Like Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield is a former No. 1 pick who's gotten put through the wringer during his career. However, the two are on polar opposite sides of the spectrum. The former's journey has merely begun, while the latter has made it out the other side.
So, Mayfield recently got asked about the Carolina Panthers' stunning decision to bench Young. Speaking from experience, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told reporters the ex-Alabama standout's "story is far, far from finished." But the seventh-year pro may have used the question to take a shot at his previous employer -- the Cleveland Browns.
" ... guys have the talent, they might have the brains but they don’t have the right opportunity or the right fit," Mayfield said (h/t ESPN's Jenna Laine). "I’m sitting here right now in a way better fit than the other places I’ve been."
Cleveland selected Mayfield first overall in the 2018 draft, and their partnership left a lot of meat on the bone, to put it lightly.
Mayfield set the rookie passing touchdown record (which Justin Herbert broke in 2020) with 27 scores. Nonetheless, the Browns had one season with a winning record and playoff appearance to show for his four-year stint.
Ultimately, Mayfield got traded to the Panthers in 2022, though that tenure lasted approximately six months before he got waived. Then, he landed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he got thrust into his debut two days after they claimed him and mustered a victory.
While Mayfield's introductory outing with the Rams was as thrilling, memorable and improbable as they come, his time in Los Angeles spanned five games. He entered free agency before signing with the Bucs during the 2023 offseason, and the rest is history.
It took time, but Mayfield has ostensibly found a home in Tampa. He guided them to an NFC South title and Divisional Round trip in his inaugural campaign with the franchise. After proving himself, the Bucs rewarded the 29-year-old, signing him to a three-year, $100 million contract extension.
With the Bucs, Mayfield looks as comfortable as ever in the NFL. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner looks like the player everyone thought he was coming out of college.
The moral of the story is that the grass is greener elsewhere. Mayfield believes Young will resurrect his career, regardless of when or how it happens. Yet, the Browns quietly caught a stray in the process of the pep talk.