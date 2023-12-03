Ball Don’t Lie: 3 worst calls that cost Georgia the SEC championship
We all could have guessed the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide would be hotly contested.
And, unfortunately, we all could have guessed SEC refs would make head-scratching calls that impacted the outcome of the game.
After Georgia lost 27-24 to Alabama, these calls call the result into question...
3. Missed holds
To be honest, the refs had a rough day across the board. There were indeed questionable calls going both ways. But when it comes down to it, Alabama got much more of the benefit, especially because they managed to get away with more holds than you could count.
It's a whole lot easier to turn a corner and get upfield when edge defenders are getting held and the refs are letting it go. It's definitely more effective for a quarterback to take off and run if defenders are getting dragged back.
They say there is holding on every play. And that may be true. But some holding is more blatant than others and still the refs seemed utterly reluctant to penalize it even once.