Ball Don’t Lie: 3 worst calls that cost Georgia the SEC championship
1. Isaiah Bond's 4th down "catch"
When it comes down to it, there's one call that will be mentioned for years to come when discussing the 2023 SEC Championship Game: Isaiah Bond's fourth down conversion.
The Alabama wide receiver "caught" the ball to extend his team's drive with just over a minute to play. The Crimson Tide went on to score a touchdown two plays later, leading 17-7 going into halftime.
The problem is the refs never took a closer look at the catch, which probably wasn't one.
The ball clearly hit the ground and shifted out of Bond's grasp. It wasn't a catch. It should have been reviewed and overturned, resulting in Georgia getting the ball back with over a minute to play while trailing 10-7.
The Bulldogs would have had the chance to tie the game with a field goal or take a lead with a touchdown on the drive. Even if they did nothing with the possession, Alabama would have only led by a field goal. They won the game by three. Take away those points and it's an entirely different game.
It was the biggest call in the biggest game of the season and the refs blew it.