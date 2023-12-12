Ball Don't Lie: NFL refs hung Tommy DeVito out to dry with no-call
NFL refs didn't feel the need to protect Tommy DeVito from a late hit by Keisean Nixon so the Giants had to rely on good ol' "Ball Don't Lie" energy.
The NFL talks a big talk about protecting quarterbacks and every week the refs are quick to throw flags for the slightest contact on certain passers. But if you're not a star, the rules are too often applied differently.
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito isn't a star, even if his star is growing in New York. Even so, it was surprising to see the refs let Packers defender Keisean Nixon get away with a hit on the quarterback during a slide.
How is this not a penalty?
NFL refs blew call on Tommy DeVito hit, but Keisean Nixon made up for it
The football gods were watching that one apparently. The ultimate "Ball Don't Lie" moment followed as Nixon muffed the ensuing punt from the Giants.
So in the end, the Giants got the better end of the deal. While the refs should have called the penalty and given New York a first down and 15 yards, they got the ball back and advanced up the field. And then DeVito went to work. The quarterback took off scrambling to the goal line where Saquon Barkley punched in a go-ahead touchdown.
DeVito led the Giants in rushing through the first three quarters, putting his legs to good use.
The Packers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Jayden Reed's 16-yard run but Barkley evened the contest a few minutes later with his first touchdown run. Green Bay took a lead into halftime thanks to a 36-yard field goal.
Shortly after halftime, the refs blew that call and then Nixon blew the punt return to set up Barkley's second touchdown. The Packers responded with another field goal to pull it back to 14-13.