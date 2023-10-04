Baltimore Orioles 2023 playoff schedule: Dates, times and series-by-series updates
Here is how you can watch every Baltimore Orioles playoff game, including their Division Series opener on Saturday, Oct. 7.
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Orioles went through a long, lengthy rebuild process to bring the team to this moment. Now, the Orioles are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Not just that, but they won the AL East title for the first time since 2014 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the entire league after finishing the regular season with a 101-61 record.
Baltimore is not participating in the Wild Card round by way of having the best record in the AL. Instead, they have nearly a week off as they prepare to face the winner of the best-of-three series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.
For Orioles fans looking forward to the team's postseason action in seven years, we have all of the information you need -- where to watch, how to live stream each game, and the full schedule, starting with the Division Series.
How to watch the Orioles on TV
Once the Wild Card Series concludes, all American League games will air on either FOX or FS1. So, that is where Orioles fans can watch playoff games. We will update the exact channels when there is an official announcement.
How to live stream Orioles playoff games
One way to stream Orioles playoff games is by logging into your cable or satellite provider account on the FOX Sports app.
You can also find FOX or FS1 on other streaming services, such as fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Orioles playoff schedule
Here is the Orioles' full schedule for the Division Series against either the Twins or Blue Jays:
This schedule will be updated wit the exact times and channels for each game.
- Saturday, Oct. 7: ALDS Game 1, vs. Rays/Rangers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1)
- Sunday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 2, vs. Rays/Rangers, TBD (FOX/FS1)
- Tuesday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 3, at Rays/Rangers, TBD (FOX/FS1)
- Wednesday, Oct. 11: ALDS Game 4 (if necessary), at Rays/Rangers, TBD (FOX/FS1)
- Friday, Oct. 13: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary), vs. Rays/Rangers, TBD (FOX/FS1)