Baltimore Orioles projected lineup with Jackson Holliday included

Baltimore Orioles infielder and son of seven-time All-Star slugger Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday, will make his highly anticipated major league debut on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox.
By Lior Lampert
After ten games with the Norfolk Tides in 2024, the Baltimore Orioles have seen enough from the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball and infielder Jackson Holliday to call him up from their Triple-A affiliate and onto the active major league roster, meaning he will make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Holliday will don the No. 7 on the back of his uniform, the same number his father Matt wore for seven seasons of his illustrious 15-year career, marking the first time an O's player will rock that digit since Billy Ripken (brother of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and son of former Baltimore manager Cal Ripken Sr.) did it in 1988.
It is easy to see why the Orioles called up Holliday as quickly into the season as they did after he produced a slash line of .333/.482/.595 with two home runs and nine runs batted in across 56 plate appearances. But where does he fit into a crowded Baltimore lineup littered with young and talented hitters?
Orioles projected lineup with Jackson Holliday included
Here is our projected Orioles batting lineup with Holliday included.
- Gunnar Henderson, SS
- Adley Rutschman, C
- Anthony Santander, RF
- Ryan O'Hearn, DH
- Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
- Cedric Mullins, CF
- Jordan Westburg, 3B
- Colton Cowser, LF
- Jackson Holiday, 2B
Despite being drafted as a shortstop, Holliday will assume the second base, which has been a revolving door for the Orioles through the first ten games of the season between Jorge Mateo, Jordan Westburg, and Tony Kemp (who got designated for assignment in light of the news).
While we often see top prospects slot into the heart of the batting order after being called up, Holliday is entering a situation where his team has numerous standout bats between the likes of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Colton Cowser, and Anthony Santander. Baltimore boasts one of the most fearsome lineups in baseball from top-to-bottom. So, Holliday slots in as the No. 9 hitter.
Holliday and the Orioles will face the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET, with coverage brought to you by the New England Sports Network. Alternatively, you can watch the game for free on MLB.TV or MLB Network.