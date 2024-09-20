Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 3
By Criss Partee
It's Week 3, and the Dallas Cowboys have another tough matchup at AT&T Stadium against the desperate 0-2 Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are coming off tough losses last week and look to get back on track.
The Cowboys fell to the Saints, 44-19, and the Ravens dropped a nail-biter at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-23. At 0-2, Baltimore cannot afford to lose a third consecutive game to start the 2024 campaign.
Ravens vs. Cowboys: What you need to know
Being in different conferences these teams don’t meet often. In fact, the Ravens and Cowboys have only squared off five times since 2004. This series has been as lopsided as Dallas’ loss to New Orleans last week with the Ravens taking four of the last five. This sixth matchup will be the third meeting between these teams in Big D. In the previous two meetings in Dallas, the teams are 1-1.
Similar to last week it’s another tough matchup in the running game for this Cowboys defense that got run through like Dollar Store toilet paper by Alvin Kamara last week. He ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Then Kamara added a 57-yard TD on a screenplay for good measure.
Things don’t get any easier in Week 3 with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry coming to town. Against the Raiders last week, Henry averaged 4.7 per carry on 18 attempts. A few more rushes for Henry and the Ravens may win that game. In Week 1 he only had 13 carries so that was an improvement. So, the Cowboys should expect a heavy dose of “King” Henry on Sunday.
On the other side of the ball for Dallas, Dak Prescott and crew look to bounce back after an embarrassing 0-for-3 on red zone trips last week. This Cowboys cannot beat the Ravens by kicking field goals just like they couldn’t do it against the Saints. Prescott had decent stats last week but a lot of that came when the game was well out of reach. If Prescott can figure out that Baltimore defense and score TDs Dallas should be improving to 2-1.
The key for Dallas to win this game is converting those precious red zone opportunities. If Mike McCarthy can’t find a way to get Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert more involved in the offense it’s going to be a long season. CeeDee Lamb is good, but the Cowboys can’t win and contend with the offense only consisting of him. Especially since their running game hasn’t been anything special.
For Baltimore, it’s about controlling the clock offensively and exploiting Dallas’ lackluster run defense. Henry should see 20-25 carries in this game. If he does, Henry should have his first 100-yard outing as a Raven. Jackson will get his in the passing game and on the ground, but Henry needs to be the focal point.
How to watch Ravens vs. Cowboys live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. Eastern
- Site: AT&T Stadium
- City: Irving, TX
- TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Ravens vs. Cowboys in Week 3
The latest odds as of Friday via BETMGM:
- Money line: BAL -115, DAL -105
- Spread: BAL -1, DAL +1
- Total: Over/Under 48.5
Ravens vs. Cowboys team stats and betting trends
- Dallas has hit the team total over in 6 of their last 8 games
- Baltimore has scored last in 7 of their last 8 games
- Dak Prescott has hit the over on passing yards in seven of his last eight games
- Derrick Henry has hit the under on carries and rushing yards in seven of his last eight games
- Ezekiel Elliott has hit the over on receiving yards in 12 of his last 17 games
Player news and injuries
- Cowboys – Jake Ferguson (Questionable)
- Cowboys – C.J. Goodwin (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Jalen Brooks (Questionable)
- Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Trevon Diggs (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Malik Hooker (Questionable)
- Ravens – Kyle Hamilton (Questionable)
- Ravens – Nate Wiggins (Questionable)
- Ravens - David Ojabo (Questionable)
- Ravens – Deonte Harty (Questionable)