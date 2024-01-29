3 free agents the Ravens should sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Baltimore Ravens' season ended in disappointment. These free agents can help change the outcome in 2025.
The Baltimore Ravens were on what Jim Nantz called the "path to destruction" all season. John Harbaugh's team went 13-4 with the No. 6 offense and the No. 6 defense. No team was more dominant running the football. Few defenses were more balanced, more thorough.
And yet, here we are. Baltimore is going home early after a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. All the odds were stacked in Baltimore's favor. The Ravens were healthier. The Ravens also held home-field advantage, aided by a rabid Baltimore crowd eager for their first taste of Super Bowl football since 2013. None of that matters, however, when the offense can't execute.
The lack of discipline and football I.Q. on display from Baltimore in Sunday's loss was staggering. Lamar Jackson, on the verge of his second MVP award, committed two turnovers. Zay Flowers drove the nail in Baltimore's coffin with a costly taunting penalty and an even costlier goal-line fumble in the fourth quarter.
Baltimore's defense held the Chiefs' offense to 17 points. Baltimore's offense accrued more total yards. What killed the Ravens were mistakes. Simple, avoidable mistakes.
As the Ravens look toward next season, these free agents should be high on Sashi Brown's board.
3. Ravens can boost pass rush with Danielle Hunter
The Minnesota Vikings are no doubt occupied with Kirk Cousins' impending free agency, but arguably even more important is the looming departure of Danielle Hunter. Baltimore should make a strong push to land the 29-year-old linebacker, who would address one of the few positional weak points on their largely infallible depth chart.
Hunter earned his fourth Pro Bowl bid in 2023, accumulating 54 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 17 starts. He led the NFL in tackles for a loss (23), consistently rupturing offensive lines to apply pressure on QBs and RBs alike. The Ravens have several big-name pass rushers, from Jadeveon Clowney to Roquan Smith. Hunter would elevate Baltimore's defense to the next level.
Baltimore's offense was its downfall on Sunday. The pass game faltered in key points and the Ravens' dynamic ground game hit a wall (81 total yards). Still, it takes dominance on both sides to win the Super Bowl. And, if we're being honest, next season's path to the championship probably includes Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens need to load up on players that can get in Mahomes' space and disrupt the Chiefs' rhythm — or any other elite QB, such as C.J. Stroud or Josh Allen. That is a box Danielle Hunter can check.
He won't come cheap. The Vikings surely want Hunter back, and there are teams all over the map in need of defensive star-power. The Ravens can offer Hunter a clear path to Super Bowl contention, however, and that could help Baltimore get a deal across the finish line.