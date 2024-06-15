Baltimore West? Chargers bring in another ex-Raven to LA
Back in 2012, the Baltimore Ravens edged the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII at the Superdome in New Orleans. John Harbaugh was in his fifth season at the helm of the Ravens, while Jim Harbaugh was in his second season as the Niners’ sideline leader. The former is entering his 17th season with the franchise, while Jim is back in the NFL after a nine-year stint with the Michigan Wolverines.
The connection with the brothers Harbaugh has extended to this offseason, in a big way.
Tony Jefferson has come out of retirement to join the Bolts
While NFL free agency has slowed to somewhat of a crawl, it’s hard not to notice how many one-time members of the Ravens, both coaches and players, have migrated to the west coast and joined the Los Angeles Chargers. The latest example played in Baltimore for four seasons. That is safety Tony Jefferson, who is coming out of retirement to play for the youngest of the Harbaugh coaches.
While running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins were with the team in 2023, some of the other players began their career with the Ravens and have been elsewhere since. Tight end Hayden Hurst was a first-round pick by the team in 2018, but was dealt to the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He’s played for four teams in six NFL seasons.
Offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Ravens after being a sixth-round pick by the team in 2018. The six-year pro played for the Panthers the past two years.
Ben Mason was a fifth-round pick by Baltimore in 2021 and played in only one game with the team. That would be last year’s season finale vs. the Steelers. However, it should be noted that the fullback/tight end was with Jim at the University of Michigan from 2017-20.
Now enter Jefferson. He spent 2022 with the Giants and didn’t play this past season. However, the 10-year pro was with John Harbaugh’s club from 2017-19 and in four games in 2021.
And just like that, in case if there wasn't any intrigue as it is, the Chargers will host the Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football. Not only will we get to see which of the Harbaugh brothers gets the win, there are now many former Ravens who will have the chance to make plays against their former team.