Banged up Cowboys could give Justin Fields Steelers’ starting job for good
There are few situations in all of professional sports that are more confusing than the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation.
Before the season, the decision was between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields with Wilson receiving the nod as Pittsburgh's QB1 for the Week 1 matchup with the Falcons. But, Wilson suffered a calf injury and he's yet to return to the field. In Wilson's absence, Fields has been phenominal, leading the Steelers to a 3-1 record while playing well in each game.
But Wilson isn't completely healthy yet, so head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't had to officially address who the team's true QB1 is. On the official depth chart, it's still Wilson that is listed at the top of the depth chart. Fields has been quoted saying that he couldn't care any less about what the depth chart says though.
Now, heading into Week 5, Fields is the starter again with Wilson inching his way back to health. This week is Fields' true opportunity to take the starting job for good.
Justin Fields could be primed for another good performance thanks to injured Dallas defense
The Steelers match up with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, hosting Dak Prescott and company on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Dallas' defense has been pretty bad so far this year and they will be coming into Pittsburgh pretty banged up as well.
The Dallas defense ranks among the league's worst in sacks, rushing yards allowed, rushing yards per carry, passing yards per attempt, yards per game and points per game.
Specifically, the Cowboys run defense is suspect and the Steelers are set to get starting left guard Isaac Seumalo back from injury this week. The Steelers could really look to get the run game going, led by Fields and Najee Harris.
To make matters even worse, they will be without one of the best defensive players in the league, defensive end Micah Parsons. Parsons is set to miss the contest, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Top cornerback Trevon Diggs is also listed as questionable heading into the weekend.
With Parsons out and Diggs questionable, the Cowboys defense could look like swiss cheese against Fields and company. They're already a horrendous run defense and losing their top pass rusher and cover corner back could be the nail in the coffin for Dallas on Sunday night.
If Fields was to have a favorable matchup, it would be this one. This is his opportunity to win the starting job at home against a banged-up defense.