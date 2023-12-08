Barcelona vs. Girona live stream, schedule, preview: Watch LaLiga online
Two of the top teams in LaLiga face off this weekend as Barcelona host Girona. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Girona have had a remarkable start to LaLiga this season and are currently at the top of the division with Real Madrid on 38 points. Los Blancos are only ahead on goal difference.
Real Madrid were the last team to beat Girona but Michel's side are now undefeated in their last nine games in all competitions. This included a 5-2 victory over Orihuela in the Copa del Rey this week.
Cristhian Stuani scored a brace against Orihuela and the 37-year-old Uruguayn is showing no signs of age.
Xavi's side beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 last weekend with Joao Felix scoring the winner against the club he is on loan from. The Portuguese forward did not hide his delight in his celebrations.
Robert Lewandowski has still managed seven goals in 13 LaLiga games this season but has not scored in their last three games in all competitions.
Barcelona's clash with Girona is a Catalan derby which will be an intriguing encounter. Barca are third in LaLiga and need a win to close the gap on Girona and Real Madrid.
How to watch Barcelona vs. Girona in LaLiga
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV info: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this LaLiga match live on ESPN.