Barcelona vs. Napoli live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Barcelona play Napoli in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Barcelona against Napoli is well poised at 1-1 after the first leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Robert Lewandowski had given Barca the lead but Victor Osimhen equalised for the Italian side. Both players are up there with the best in European soccer right now and will likely decide who progresses to the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League.
Lewandowski at 35-years-old has still managed 18 goals in 37 games in all competitions this season. Osimhen who is 10 years younger than Lewandowski has scored 13 times in 23 matches.
Since the two sides last met, Barcelona have beaten Getafe 4-0, drew 0-0 with Athletic Club and beat Mallorca 1-0. They are now third in LaLiga behind Real Madrid and Girona. Los Blancos lead Xavi's side by eight points, so the Champions League could be Barca's only hope for silverware this season.
Napoli are also undefeated since they played Barca. They drew 1-1 with Cagliari, beat Sassuolo 6-1, defeated Juventus 2-1 and were held to a 1-1 draw with Torino. Gli Azzurri won Serie A last season. However, in this campaign, they lie in seventh place in the division.
Barcelona against Napoli is a fixture that is synonymous with Maradona -- who played for both sides. In fact he left Barca to join the Italian side back in 1984.
Xavi is leaving Barca at the end of this season and it still remains to be seen as to who will take over from the club legend as manager. He has had a difficult time in charge of Barcelona — despite winning LaLiga last season — and will want to finish on as big a high as possible, which could be going as far as they can in the Champions League.
How to watch Barcelona vs. Napoli in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 12
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.