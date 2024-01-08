Barcelona vs. Osasuna live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Spanish Supercopa online
Barcelona take on Osasuna in the Spanish Supercopa this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Barcelona edged out Barbastro 3-2 in the Copa del Rey thanks to Robert Lewandowski's late penalty last weekend. It was great for the Poland forward to score the winner as his form has been mixed this season. Although, he still has a good record of eight goals in 17 LaLiga matches.
Fermin Lopez and Raphinha got the other goals for Xavi's side. They are currently third in LaLiga and seven points off Real Madrid who are top of the division.
Barca have been unlucky with injuries this campaign and they are still without Gavi, Marcos Alonso, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Joao Cancelo.
Barca's opposition in the semi-finals of the Spanish Supercoppa is Osasuna. They qualified as they were the runners-up in the Copa del Rey last season. They lost to Real Madrid in the final but they are still in this year's competition after defeating Castellon 1-0.
Jose Arnaiz scored the winning goal and the winger now has two goals and one assist in 15 games in all competitions this season.
Osasuna are 12th in LaLiga and just seven points above the relegation zone. Last season they finished seventh so they have had a disappointing first half to this campaign.
The winners of this game will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final.
How to watch Barcelona vs. Osasuna in the Spanish Supercopa
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 11
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: KSU Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this Spanish Supercopa game live on ESPN.