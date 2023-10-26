Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream, schedule preview: Watch LaLiga online
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were victorious in the Champions League this week and they face each other in LaLiga on Saturday.
Real Madrid currently top LaLiga but Barcelona who are third could leapfrog them with a win in El Clasico this weekend.
Both sides won in the Champions League this week by the same scoreline of 2-1. Los Blancos defeated Braga with Jude Bellingham getting the winner. Barca beat Shakhtar Donetsk thanks to a goal from Fermin Lopez.
After losing to Atletico Madrid last month, Real are unbeaten in their last four LaLiga games. This has included three victories but they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in their last league game. This was a notable match as it saw their former defender Sergio Ramos come up against his old teammates.
Barcelona are the only side yet to lose a game in LaLiga this season. However, they do have injuries to Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong. This has enabled young players a chance in Xavi's team which has included 17-year-old Marc Guiu scoring the winning goal against Athletic Bilbao in their last league game.
A lot of attention will be on Bellingham who will be playing in his first El Clasico. The English midfielder has already scored 11 goals in 12 games for Carlo Ancelotti's side and will be expected to deliver against Barcelona.
How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in LaLiga
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
- Start Time: 10:15 ET
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV info: Viaplay
- Live Stream: Viaplay
Supportes can watch the first El Clasico of the season live on Viaplay.