Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth just lost some MLB records but for a great reason
By Mark Powell
The likes of Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and more have long entered the conversation for the greatest baseball player to ever live. This week, a new player enters that debate, as Josh Gibson's Negro League statistics will be added to the Major League Baseball’s historical records.
Doing so displaces several MLB legends from their own previously-held records. For example, Gibson is now the all-time single-season record holder in batting average (.466), slugging percentage (.974), OPS (1.474), career batting average (.372), career slugging (.718), and career OPS (1.177). Simply put, Gibson could rake, and it's about time he's officially recognized as one of the greatest hitters to ever live.
MLB takes next step to honor Negro League stars
Gibson was long rumored to be the true home run king, as well, with over 800 to his name. To date, however, that statistic has yet to be verified.
“When you hear Josh Gibson’s name now, it’s not just that he was the greatest player in the Negro Leagues,’’ Sean Gibson, Gibson’s great grandson, told USA TODAY Sports, “but one of the greatest of all time. These aren’t just Negro League stats. They’re major-league baseball stats.
Gibson was inducted into the the Hall of Fame in 1972, but has long been shrouded by mystery because of the sheer imposing nature of his statistics. With some of those stats officially added to the books, Gibson's name is now listed alongside the likes of Ruth, Bonds, Cobb and other major-league stars he's since surpassed.
Who was Josh Gibson?
Josh Gibson played for the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays from 1933-46 in the Negro Leagues.
I spoke with Sean Gibson back in 2021 about the challenges his great-grandfather faced during his playing days.
“When you look at all the obstacles and adversity he had to overcome just to be successful. We know he played in an era with a lot of racism…MLB players didn’t have to worry about death threats, where to sleep,” Gibson told FanSided. “MLB players got up every morning, went to the ballpark, no problem. Negro League players had to endure all these things just to get to the field! And they still came out and did their job very, very well. To have all that pressure built upon you…and to be able to be successful is a story itself because it shows how great these men were.”
Along with being the best hitter of his day, perhaps what's most impressive about Gibson's resume is that he put up these numbers while playing catcher, arguably the most demanding position in the sport.
Josh Gibson is a baseball legend, and deserves to be discussed alongside the greats from his day and beyond. It's been a long time coming.