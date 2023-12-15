Baseball’s greatest mystery solved: Name of Shohei Ohtani’s dog revealed
Shohei Ohtani answered the question all of baseball was fixated with.
There were two great mysteries of the MLB offseason. The second was where Shohei Ohtani would sign. The first was the name of his dog.
Ohtani's dog was the surprise star of the American League MVP announcement. The pooch sat on Ohtani's lap looking cute as all get out. The fact that Ohtani declined to reveal the dog's name only made him a bigger fixation.
Could he have a name that would tip Ohtani's hand in free agency? Something like Dodger, perhaps?
Ohtani did end up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his pup's name is not the nickname of his new team. It's Decoy.
Shohei Ohtani's dog: Who is Decoy?
More accurately, the dog's name is "Dekopin" in Japanese. For an American audience, the name is "Decoy."
There couldn't have been a more fitting name for Ohtani's dog considering how his free agency played out with a tight lock on all information. While fans tried to read the tea leaves, party reservations and flight trackers pointing to the Toronto Blue Jays, it was all an unintentional decoy. He said decided on the Dodgers the night before he revealed his new team on Instagram.
What does Dekopin mean in Japanese?
According to Twitter, so take this information for what it's worth, dekopin is the act of flicking someone's forehead with your finger.
The dog's name is the literal action we could all do to the people who reported that Ohtani was going to the Blue Jays or that the dog's name was Dodger.
So there you have it. There are no questions left to answer in baseball...Unless Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a mysterious cat he'd like to reveal about now.