Basketball community mourns the loss of the logo, NBA legend Jerry West
By Curt Bishop
Hall-of-Famer Jerry West, who made a name for himself as a player and executive with the Los Angeles Lakers, has died at the age of 86.
West was the inspiration behind the NBA logo, which is still used today. He made unique history in 1969 by being named the first NBA Finals MVP despite the Lakers losing the series to the Boston Celtics. But West finally won his first and only title as a player in 1972.
"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in 14 of his playing seasons but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry's wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community."
NBA community mourns Jerry West
West was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player for the first time in 1980. He was later inducted as a part of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team in 2010 and was set to be inducted this year as a contributor. He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA team selection, and a five-time Defensive Player of the Year. He also won a scoring title in the 1969-70 season and led the league in assists in the 1971-72 season.
After his playing career ended, he became a front-office executive. He won eight NBA titles as a general manager for the Lakers and was one of the architects behind the "showtime" dynasty. He also worked with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers. He had been working in the Clippers organization since 2017.
"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and friend to all who knew him," passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side," the Clippers said in a statement.
Today is certainly a sad day in the game of basketball. West changed the game for the better and was one of the finest players it had to offer for so many years. But his excellence expanded well beyond his playing career, and he will be missed by the basketball community.