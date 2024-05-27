Basketball world mourns loss of NBA legend Bill Walton
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton passed away on Monday at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.
The sad news was broken first by the NBA's commissioner, Adam Silver, who released a statement announcing Walton's passing. He had passed away while surrounded by his family.
NBA Insider Bill Simmons said it best. Walton was a true one of one. Not only was he a Hall of Famer off the court, he was a pleasure to listen to in the booth when he'd call a game.
It didn't matter whether it was NBA, college, or even baseball. Fans tuned in to listen to Bill Walton talk. Nobody enjoyed the job more.
Not only was Walton a terrific man and an awesome listen, but as ESPN's Mike Greenberg says, he was quite the player. He'd be a great fit in the modern NBA.
Walton was limited to just ten seasons as he dealt with a slew of injuries throughout his NBA career, but he was dominant when healthy. He was an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year with the Portland Trail Blazers and a two-time champion in his two seasons with the Boston Celtics.
Walton averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks in his NBA career. He was one of the best defenders of his era, could pass the ball a bit, and could score when needed as well.
Before dominating the NBA, Walton absolutely owned college ball. While playing for the UCLA Bruins, Walton won two National Championships and was a three-time first-team All-American. He has a resume that can be matched by only a select few players. To then back that up in the NBA and only get better shows exactly why despite only playing ten seasons in the NBA, he's a Hall of Famer in every sense of the phrase.