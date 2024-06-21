Bay FC vs. Angel City FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
NorCal vs. SoCal in the Saturday night finale in the National Women's Soccer League. Sign us up.
After securing its first win since early May in the mid-week, Angel City FC take the nearly 350-mile journey up the I-5 to PayPal Park for a meeting with expansion outfit, Bay FC. These two first met all the way back in the opening match week of the season. Despite Becki Tweed's team owning nearly 60 percent of the ball and firing 11 shots on frame, the difference was a first-half strike off the right boot of Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala. A lot has changed since. Two of Tweed's starters are no longer in L.A. while Bay's key holding midfielder is out for the remainder of the campaign with a torn ACL.
Albertin Montoya's team will be hosting its sixth match on home soil since the beginning of May. Only one of those games was a win. In the most recent fixture, Bay dominated the first 45 minutes before struggling to find a rhythm in the second half which led to a defeat in the expansion derby to Utah Royals FC.
A breakthrough from Kate Del Fava just before the 90th minute propelled the outfit from the Beehive State to its first triumph since March 22. Just one lapse defensively on a set-piece. Sometimes that's all it takes. It was the sixth set-piece goal the team has let in this season, the second most in all of the NWSL.
"For the group, we just have to stay calm, and that's one of the things we're really asking them," said Montoya. "Sometimes the frustration sets in when you're not getting a goal."
Bay is still one of only two clubs with fewer than two clean sheets on the season. That momentum from a victory in the Windy City didn't translate into the next week. For a young club, it's understandable, but if the Northern California side wants to push up the table, being able to carry one quality display into another is crucial.
Angel City may be at a disadvantage with this short turnaround, but it surely has the confidence coming off a last-gasp win at BMO Stadium. Out wide, Alyssa Thompson was sensational, creating a team-high three chances and dishing the match-clinching assist to Sydney Leroux which sent the L.A. faithful into a frenzy. Her two successful dribbles were also tied with Sarah Gorden and Carson Pickett for the game-high.
You cannot stress enough how vital that Wednesday result was for ACFC. Not only did it halt its winless run at five, it pushed the L.A. club right in the middle of the race for the final three postseason spots. It is now just two points back from the sixth place Chicago Red Stars.
Angel City was unbelievable in the second half under Tweed last season, losing just two of its final 15 games. This mid-week win, especially considering in the manner that it did occur could be just what the doctored ordered for a club trying to make a second straight postseason appearance.
Predicted starting XIs for Bay vs. Angel City
Bay FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Katelyn Rowland
Defenders: Caprice Dydasco, Emily Menges, Kayla Sharples, Savy King
Midfielders: Kiki Pickett, Joelle Anderson; Scarlett Camberos, Tess Boade, Racheal Kundananji
Forward: Asisat Oshoala
Angel City FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: DiDi Haracic
Defenders: Madison Curry, Megan Reid, Sarah Gorden, Jasmyne Spencer
Midfielders: Clarisse Le Bihan, Raquel Rodríguez, Lily Nabet, Gisele Thompson, Alyssa Thompson
Forward: Sydney Leroux
How to watch Bay FC vs. Angel City FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: PayPal Park (San Jose, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Bay FC 1-2 Angel City FC