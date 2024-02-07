Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Bundesliga live
Bayer Leverkusen host Bayern Munich in a title decider this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The title race in the Bundesliga this season could come down to this as the league leaders Bayer Leverkusen host second-place Bayern Munich on Saturday. Leverkusen are just two points ahead of Bayern in the Bundesliga, so top spot is up for grabs this weekend.
Xabi Alonso's side are yet to lose a game in the Bundesliga this season. This record has seen the Leverkusen manager linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Klopp is stepping down as the boss of the Premier League side at the end of this campaign.
It is no surprise that Alonso has reportedly been sounded out to replace Klopp. He is a former Liverpool player and one of the brightest young coaches in World soccer. His side have a real chance to end Bayern's dominance in the competition -- which has seen the Bavarian win the last 11 titles.
Leverkusen have never won the Bundesliga but they have been runners-up five times. This has earned them the nickname 'Neverkusen' as they are perennial underachievers.
When the two sides met earlier this season, the match finished 2-2. Exequiel Palacios came off the bench to score the equalizer in the 94th minute.
Bayern have won their last three games after a shock defeat to Werder Bremen. Harry Kane has scored in his last two games -- which takes his Bundesliga goals tally for this season up to 24.
Thomas Tuchel's side will also have an eye on next week's Champions League tie against Lazio. There have been questions as to whether Tuchel is the right man for the Bayern job. If he fails to win a trophy this season, then more pressure will mount on him.
How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Leverkusen, Germany
- Stadium: BayArena
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this Bundesliga game live on ESPN.