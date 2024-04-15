Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Bayern Munich host Arsenal in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know to watch.
With Liverpool losing to Crystal Palace, Arsenal had a golden opportunity to regain their place at the top of the Premier League last weekend. However, they bottled it by losing 2-0 to Aston Villa. Manchester City are now top of the division and it is difficult to not see them winning their remaining games and retaining the title.
The Gunners return to Champions League action this week with their tie with Bayern Munich very much in the balance. They drew 2-2 with the Bavarian side last week with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard getting on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta's side. Bayern's goalscorers were two players with history in north London; Harry Kane is of course formerly of Tottenham Hotspur and Serge Gnabry's first club was Arsenal.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be wounded after seeing Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga last Sunday. It was the first time since the 2011-12 season that Bayern have not won the league. Back then, Kane was on loan from Spurs at Millwall in the Championship. It is a shame for Kane that he has still not won a trophy in his career. However, it is not his fault as he has played his part for Bayern this season. In all competitions, he has scored 39 goals and made 12 assists in 39 games. He is also the top goalscorer in the Champions League this campaign with seven goals in nine matches.
The winner of this tie faces the improbable task of getting past either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs, Arsenal in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr.17
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.