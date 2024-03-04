Bayern Munich vs. Lazio live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Bayern Munich host Lazio in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Bayern Munich could only draw 2-2 with SC Freiburg last week in the Bundesliga. The result leaves them 10 points off Bayer Leverkusen who are leading the division. They also need to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Lazio in the Champions League this week if they are to have any chance of silverware this season.
It has already been announced that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving Bayern at the end of this season. However, if they are knocked out by Lazio then the club may be forced to change their manager sooner.
Being knocked out of the Champions League would be particularly disappointing for Harry Kane who left Tottenham Hotspur in search of lifting trophies. For the German side not to win anything this season would be disastrous.
Kane has played his part with 31 goals and eight assists in 32 games in all competitions this campaign. However, the England captain may have to wait another season to finally get his hands on a trophy.
Bayern's opposition Lazio are as low as ninth in Serie A and have lost back-to-back games to Fiorentina and AC Milan. Their last match against Milan saw the side reduced to eight men with Luca Pellegrini, Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi all being shown red cards.
The Italian side have a tough ask to keep their lead against Bayern — who are playing at home — in the second leg of this Champions League tie. However, it is a good time for them to be playing the Bavarian side with Tuchel's men short on confidence.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 5
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.