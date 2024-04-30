Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.
The Champions League is Harry Kane's final hope of winning silverware this season with Bayern Munich. They lost in the DFL-Supercup to RB Leipzig, went out of the DFB-Pokal to Saabrucken and surrendered the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen. However, they now face their toughest test in Europe as they play Real Madrid tonight.
Bayern go into this on the back of defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 thanks to a brace from Kane. The England captain has now scored 35 goals in 31 Bundesliga games this season. However, if Bayern do not win the Champions League, then the only prize Kane will be lifting will be for being the Bundesliga's top goalscorer. The trophy for this is ironically in the shape of a cannon, which is the emblem of his former club Tottenham Hotspur's biggest rivals Arsenal.
Real Madrid managed to rest much of their squad for their last La Liga game against Real Sociedad. They still won 1-0 with Arda Guler scoring the winner. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be fresh heading into this match with Bayern.
This match is the first leg of their Semi-Final with the return match at the Bernabeu the following week. The winner of both ties will face either Borussia Dortmund or PSG in the final at Wembley.
Bayern Munich lineup predictions
- Manuel Neuer
- Joshua Kimmich
- Min-Jae Kim
- Eric Dier
- Noussair Mazraoui
- Aleksandar Pavlovic
- Leon Goretzka
- Thomas Muller
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- Raphael Guerreiro
- Harry Kane
Real Madrid lineup predictions
- Andriy Lunin
- Daniel Carvajal
- Nacho Fernandez
- Antonio Rudiger
- Ferland Mendy
- Federico Valverde
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Toni Kroos
- Jude Bellingham
- Rodrygo
- Vinicius Junior
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 30
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.