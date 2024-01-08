Bayern Munich vs. TSG Hoffenheim live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Bundesliga online
The winter break in Germany is over and Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action as they face TSG Hoffenheim. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action against TSG Hoffenheim with the Bavarian side second in the league to Beyer Leverkusen.
Thomas Tuchel's team have won their last two games in the division since their humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. As a warm-up following the winter break, Bayern played a friendly with the Swiss side Basel which ended 1-1.
The 18-year-old Noel Aseko Nkili got the goal for the Germans but he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Bayern in a competitive game. He could be one to look out for in the second half of this season.
Harry Kane remarkably scored 21 goals in 15 Bundesliga games during the first half of the season. The England forward is on course to break Robert Lewandowski's record for the most goals in a Bundesliga campaign.
Kane is also set to be joined at Bayern by his countryman Eric Dier. The defender is also set to arrive at the club from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. He will be a solid backup to Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano.
Bayern's opposition Hoffenheim are eighth in the Bundesliga and have one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five league games. From a USMNT perspective, they have John Brooks at the heart of their defense.
Hoffenheim are also managed by an American in Pellegrino Matarazzo. He could one day be an option for the head coach role with the USMNT.
Bayern cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to catch Leverkusen who are yet to lose a Bundesliga game this season.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12
- Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this Bundesliga game live on ESPN.