Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray live stream, schedule preview: Watch Champions League online
Bayern Munich could make it four wins from four in the Champions League if they beat Galatasaray today.
Bayern Munich can extend their perfect start to Group A in the Champions League if they defeat Galatasaray. They defeated the Turkish side 3-1 away last time out in the competition and will be expected to roll them over again at the Allianz Arena today.
Thomas Tuchel's side go into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Harry Kane got a hat-trick in this Bundesliga fixture and he has now found the back of the net 17 times in 14 games in all competitions. He could break Robert Lewandowski's record for the most Bundesliga goals in a season.
Bayern did lose to third-tier side FC Saarbrucken in the DFB-Pokal last week. However, this looks to be just a bump in the road for Tuchel's team.
One concern for the Bayern roster is that their Canadian international Alphonso Davies has been heavily linked with a transfer to Real Madrid recently.
Bayern's opposition today Galatasaray have the second-best record in the group. They beat Manchester United and drew with Copenhagen but were defeated by the German side.
In their last Turkish Super Lig game Galatasaray defeated Kasimpasa 2-0 with Wilfred Zaha scoring twice.
It is difficult to see Galatasaray getting a result against Bayern in Germany. However, they did manage to defeat United at Old Trafford which showed they can step up on the big occasions.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.