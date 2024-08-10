3 Caleb Williams preseason debut passes that will have Bears fans Super Bowl dreaming
By John Buhler
There is no denying his talent. Caleb Williams is arguably the most physically gifted quarterback to come out of college football since either Josh Allen in 2018 or Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Even though there was still something there to be discovered with Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears had no choice but to move on from their former quarterback savior. Somebody else would have picked him.
While Williams did not play last week vs. the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game, he made his Bears debut in the first official week of the preseason vs. the Buffalo Bills. Again, while this was all against bland coverages, Williams certainly showed off his arm talent and quarterbacking prowess in a big way vs. Buffalo. If he takes to coaching, the NFC North might run through Chicago here shortly.
What we have here in Williams is a prototypical quarterback talent playing for a defensive-minded organization in the Bears. This may be exactly what he needs to reach all of his potential at the next level. He may lose one coordinator after another to head-coaching opportunities, but others will want to flock to him. More importantly, his new team may actually be able to stop a nosebleed on defense.
His first Bears completion on third-and-12 was an absolute laser thrown into a very low, tight window.
Here he is showing off some of that Mahomes-like ad-libbing nature that makes them so special.
And here he is throwing with timing, power and precision on a play-action bootleg for a big gain.
After watching all three of these completions, it would be easy for Chicagoans to think Super Bowl.
Caleb Williams electrifies with his first few passes with Chicago Bears
This is exactly what the Bears were hoping for when they drafted him. Williams demonstrated tremendous quarterback instincts far beyond his years. Outside of an unexpected injury or a proclivity for going off-script too often, the only things that can slow Williams down are the Bears and himself. Chicago has a knack for doing that with most quarterbacks. Williams is not without his flaws...
He does exude extreme alpha male energy, but hasn't always shown the best judgment when it comes to being relatable, or even the best of teammates. USC underachieved massively last year. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was entirely to blame for the Trojans' down season, but he certainly played a part in it. Regardless, it is a new start on a new team in a new situation for the mega talent.
What I want more than anything in the world for him is to get the great coaching, in all three phases, and the organizational support he needs to take his game over the top and into the level of being an all-timer. Right now, Chicago is a borderline playoff team in one of the toughest divisions in the weaker NFC. Playoffs should be the goal for the Bears, but anything beyond that should be viewed as gravy.
If these three throws are a sign of what is to come for Williams, then Chicago is in great hands at QB.