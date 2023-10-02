Overreaction Monday: What the Bears should have done with No. 1 overall pick instead
The Chicago Bears fell to 0-4 in extremely depressing fashion. Oh, what could have been.
The Chicago Bears went 3-14 last season, terrible enough to claim the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. With a bevy of quality options at their disposal — Jalen Carter? Bryce Young? C.J. Stroud? — Chicago's front office decided to trade back to No. 9 for D.J. Moore and a collection of future picks.
That let Carolina snatch Young at No. 1, but it left the Bears in prime position to grab Carter or another quality player in the No. 9 spot. Chicago was not content, however, and moved back one spot further to No. 10, allowing the Philadelphia Eagles to swoop in for the controversial defensive tackle from UGA.
The Bears selected Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennessee, with the No. 10 pick. On paper, it made sense. Justin Fields led the NFL in sacks last season and the key to unlocking any talented QB is a solid O-line. In practice, however, it's hard to feel great about the Bears' selection. It's best to avoid sweeping proclamations after Week 4, but then again, Chicago is the worst team in football. Wright has been measurably outperformed by a number of NFL Draft peers and the Bears are noticeably weak in key areas the team could have addressed with the No. 1 pick.
Overreaction Monday: The Chicago Bears should have kept the No. 1 pick
As for who the Bears should have picked with the No. 1 pick, there are a few rock-solid options.
First to mind, of course, is the actual No. 1 pick. Bryce Young put together a remarkable career at Alabama and, despite his much-maligned height, he's a sharp processor with the arm power and accuracy to one day become a true leader.
We are terming this column "Overreaction Monday," however, so it's fair to get a little bold. Let's throw caution to the wind and make those sweeping proclamations. Young is a genuine talent, but C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson have been demonstably better to start their careers. Jalen Carter fell to No. 9 for valid off-field reasons, but he's one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory. The Bears defense also happens to stink.
The biggest hurdle to clear for Chicago on the QB front is Justin Fields. He's coming off an efficient 360-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Denver Broncos, but the team still choked late. Otherwise, Fields has been thoroughly abysmal to start the campaign, waiting around too long in the pocket and struggling to accurately throw downfield.
Chicago's strong belief in Fields' athletic tools is what sparked the trade down to No. 10 in the first place. The Bears didn't pick Young, or Stroud, or Richardson because Fields was thought to be the QB of the future. After last season, that faith wasn't completely unwarranted. Even now, it's hard to find QBs with Fields' size, agility, and raw athleticism.
That said, it's very difficult to label Fields as anything more than a work-in-progress. There are serious red flags — 58 percent completion rate, more interceptions than touchdowns before Week 4 — and he feels like the definitive boom or bust prospect in the NFL. The Bears can't really afford for the centerpiece of this haphazard rebuild to bust.
Young, Stroud, and Richardson are all "better" long-term bets right now.
Stroud has been remarkably efficient for the upstart Houston Texans — 62.3 percent completion rate for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions through four weeks. He's the more powerful athlete compared to Young, but if the Bears want to put stock in athleticism and sheer upside, the best pick would be Richardson. He's already tearing up NFL defenses on the ground and his arm strength is on a whole different level.
Through three weeks, Richardson has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 479 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also has 131 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, with one fumble lost. There has been a mix of good and bad with Richardson — such is life for rookie QBs — but he's responsible for some of the most impressive plays of any NFL player this season.
Young's numbers are solid. He has completed 65 percent of his passes for 503 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions across three games. He's mobile in the pocket with flashes of brilliance the Carolina fanbase will no doubt latch on to in the midst of a disappointing season.
Carolina should feel good about Young — it's too early to develop an alternate opinion — but Stroud and Richardson ooze upside. Stroud, again, is getting it done right now. There was a lot of concern tied to his preseason football I.Q. test, but he's playing mistake-free football and the Texans' young offense is starting to fire on all cylinders.
In the spirit of overreaction Monday, let's say Stroud should have been the Bears' No. 1 pick. There is no more valuable asset in the NFL than an elite QB. It's easier to envision Stroud's path to elite status than it is to envision Fields' path. Jalen Carter deserves an honorable mention, and he would work wonders for the Bears defense, but it's a QB league. Stroud looks like that dude.