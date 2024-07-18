Bears cannot let Caleb Williams' contract drama be a preview of what is to come
By John Buhler
Just when I thought Caleb Williams turned a corner, he went back to his own incredibly selfish ways. He is not a business man, he is a business, man. Now that the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears has signed his rookie deal ahead of training camp, wait until you get a load of this nonsense... According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Williams tried to avoid having any taxable income at all.
Apparently, part of the holdup in getting him to put pen to paper had to do with Williams' desire, or that of his father Carl's, to make himself an LLC to avoid paying any income taxes on his four-year, $39 million contract. This is the same dynamic duo that wanted to get equity in the Bears franchise as part of Williams being drafted by Chicago. I remember when he moved out of Oklahoma in USC gear...
Another thing the Williamses tried to do was to have the quarterback earn "a forgivable loan". Florio wrote that it would be "Williams getting the money tax-free until the loan was forgiven, as many as 10 years into the future." I mean, I hate paying taxes too, but this is insane. It may not have been in violation of the NFLPA's collective bargaining agreement, but you can understand why it was nixed.
He is only his early 20s, but nothing humbles you more than getting sacked into the Frozen Tundra.
Williams is not the next Patrick Mahomes, but I hope he can be Cam Newton, and not Jeff George...
Chicago Bears must eradicate Caleb Williams' diva tendencies yesterday
I understand the notion of making exceptions for exceptional people, but this is not college football, it is the NFL for Williams. Being the No. 1 pick, as well as the latest and potentially greatest Bears quarterback savior of all time, is something most of us could never fathom being in that type of position. Facing that amount of pressure could make the most stoic of human beings crack abruptly.
While Chicagoland is going to ride and die with this guy for the next few years, keep in mind that they did the same thing with Justin Fields and Mitchell Trubisky before that. Neither star college signal-caller got a second contract with the team who drafted him. Is Williams more talented than both of them combined? I would certainly argue that. However, I cannot say he has an A-plus attitude either.
If he has in fact trained his whole life for this, why does he come across as a petulant brat more than most other quarterbacks in their situation. I do not recall the last three quarterbacks to go No. 1 before him act this way (Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow). That brings us to the next two No. 1 picks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, both of whom all won Heismans under Lincoln Riley.
Although I may view Mayfield favorably and have come around on Murray in the last year or so, you would be lying to yourself if you didn't think their headstrong personalities got in the way of them achieving all that they could as the No. 1 pick. In time, they both seem to have matured after being humbled by the league. We can only hope that Williams gets it before it is too late like our boy George.
When you try to do weird and unorthodox stuff with money and contracts, people will talk about it.