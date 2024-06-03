Stick to football: Bears QB Caleb Williams takes some truly awful swings at Wrigley
By John Buhler
Some ballplayers can walk out of bed and hit .300. Not Caleb Williams, mostly because he plays football and gave up on his fleeting baseball dreams a long, long time ago. The former USC star quarterback and the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner now leads the Chicago Bears on fall Sundays. While making the rounds in Chicagoland, Williams made his first big trek to Wrigley Field. Oh, boy...
While he will either be loved or hated by Chicagoans, and nowhere in between because that is just how that sports town goes, one thing is for sure. Thank the lord he doesn't have to use a stick, a bat or a club in his game. Williams' swing from the right-hand side of the plate from a batting cage at Wrigley was something else. It's not as bad as watching John Wall throw a baseball, but it's not good.
To be fair, the man is a professional athlete and could probably hit a baseball quite well if he put in thousands of hours of training into being a star centerfielder or something. While most of us would probably swing a bat like he does, this is yet another example of the specialization of youth sports. Back in the day, everybody played everything, or at least up to a certain point where it was obvious.
The only thing getting beat worse than the Bears this season might be this poor batting tee, man.
I will do my best to break down the ground ball-inducing swing that Williams seems to have mastered.
Caleb Williams' baseball swing may not bode well for his golf swing either
The first thing you'll notice is how awkward his stance is. He is too far back in the box and too far away from the plate. He is not bending his knees with his even-keeled stance. Besides not really stepping into the ball placed atop the tee, the biggest issue he has is his arm placement. His right shoulder is too low and too far back. When he swings, he isn't looking at the ball, resulting in so many grounders.
We know that he works out because of his physique. With the right instruction, Williams might be able to connect on a ball sitting atop a tee with great precision and power one day. Unfortunately, that is just baseball golf at this point. Now throw in guys who can put it exactly where they want it 90-plus miles per hour with great movement and spin, and goodnight! But at the end of the day, why dog him?
Ultimately, Williams was brought to Chicago for one reason only: To be their quarterback savior some Sid Luckman amount of years in the making. Yes, there have been good quarterbacks over the years since, but Chicago is not going to win its second-ever Super Bowl unless it gets great quarterback play. Williams at least has the talent. Will it be enough to overcome the Bears? We shall see in time.
Now that he is a professional football player, look for Williams to work on his only craft that matters.