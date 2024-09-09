Bears CB destroys Will Levis over throw that led to game-winning pick-six
By Lior Lampert
After jumping out to a 17-0 first-half lead, the Tennessee Titans surrendered 24 unanswered points, squandering their Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears.
Chicago impressively overcame the three-score deficit without scoring an offensive touchdown -- all game. It was an incredible effort from the Bears' defensive and special teams units, combined with a total meltdown by the Titans.
Chief among Tennessee's problems in their collapse versus the Bears was the erratic play of quarterback Will Levis. The 25-year-old pick completed 19-of-32 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, taking three sacks along the way.
Levis' most consequential blunder came roughly midway through the fourth quarter when he threw what turned out to be the game-deciding pick-six. He made a questionable attempt to make something out of nothing and extend the play, which Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson took to the house.
After the game, Mark Grote of 670 The Score asked Stevenson about Levis' "desperation" heave that resulted in the momentous turnover. And in response, the Chicago defensive back roasted the Tennessee gunslinger for his boneheaded mistake.
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson destroys Will Levis over throw that led to a game-winning pick-six
"If [Levis'] going to make dumb decisions like that, we’re going to make him pay for it," Stevenson told Grote.
To Stevenson's point, he and the Bears' defense undoubtedly made Levis and the Titans pay for his poor choice(s).
Stevenson put Levis on blast, but he earned the right to talk smack after his season-opening performance. The second-year corner logged four tackles, two pass deflections and the previously-mentioned interception for a touchdown.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recognized Stevenson's solid showing against Levis and the Titans, demonstrated by his 81.2 coverage grade. His contributions helped the Bears escape signal-caller Caleb Williams' NFL debut with a victory despite the rookie's struggles.
Tennessee must return to the drawing board after the brutal loss to the Bears. While Levis and the Titans showed some promise, they must cut down on the costly errors. Winning football games becomes challenging when you're handing the opponent additional possessions and opportunities.