A Bears-Cowboys blockbuster to grant Caleb Williams' wish and bring him Micah Parsons
By John Buhler
Jerry Jones will try his best to make the pieces fit. After taking his sweet, sweet time to extend wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, all eyes point to who else needs to get extended on the Dallas Cowboys roster. One such player who has a longer runway is Micah Parsons, but nothing we have seen out of America's Team leads us to believe they will have a crashing sense of urgency to get this deal done.
Parsons is entering his fourth year out of Penn State. While he is only under contract for a shade over $4 million for this season, he was extended the fifth-year option in 2025. That will give him a one-year deal worth $21.324 million for the 2025 NFL season. After that, the Cowboys would need to pay him at minimum $28 million for 2026 if he were to be slapped with the franchise tag, which will only go up.
Simply put, Dallas may not be able to afford Parsons. This sparked Caleb Williams to retweet this.
If Ryan Poles were to grant Williams' wishes and bring Parsons to Chicago, here is what it might cost.
We are assuming roughly $24 million in AAV changing hands between the Chicago Bears and the Cowboys in this mega deal. Conceivably, this could be done during this season if it hits the fan in Dallas, but it would probably occur shortly before the 2025 NFL Draft, or during NFL free agency. Keep in mind that Chicago will have to pay a premium beyond this because they are in-conference.
A player or two going Dallas' way could help the Bears retain some draft capital, but don't count on it.
How Chicago Bears can trade for Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons
While the Cowboys have stagnated a bit of late, the Bears feel like an ascending franchise over in the NFC North. The current regime in Dallas does not feel stable, especially with head coach Mike McCarthy working on an expiring contract for this season. As for the Bears, Poles seems to have great job security, whereas Matt Eberflus may need to ride Shane Waldron's coattails just a bit here.
Admittedly, I think a trade between both NFC teams feels highly unlikely. Then again, it is strange enough where it just might work. Although I would not count on this hypothetical deal happening, it could be exactly what both teams need. Dallas frees up some much-needed cap space down the line. The Cowboys tend to draft well and could reload very quickly. Chicago would become a juggernaut.
Overall, the only reason I am giving this potential deal any credence is that Williams seems to be intrigued by it. He is the face of the Bears franchise after all. While Williams has not even played a single meaningful snap for the team just yet, we all have a feeling that he could be a star in this league, based on how great he was in college at USC and briefly at Oklahoma a little before that.
There would be many moving pieces in this potential blockbuster trade, but I would be intrigued by it.