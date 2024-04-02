Bears reportedly deploying a wild draft strategy that won't involve Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears' plans to approach their own pick at No. 9 is a tad unorthodox, but I do like it.
By John Buhler
Divide and conquer is what the Chicago Bears will supposedly be about regarding their No. 9 overall pick. While everybody and their brother knows what they are going to do with the No. 1 pick that used to belong to the Carolina Panthers, it is anyone's guess as to what Chicago plans to do at No. 9. USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but after that, who knows?
Per the team's official website, Bears general manager Ryan Poles hinted that he will break down the Chicago front office into teams to figure out what direction to go in with their second first-round pick this year. Basically, each team will plead its case for going in a certain position. He identified areas of weakness such as offensive tackle, wide receiver and defensive end as places they have to improve.
Here is precisely what Poles said about how the Bears will approach their No. 9 overall selection.
“I like the numbers in terms of the talented players that can get to nine. We’re going to do some cool things when we get back, kind of break into teams. One team is going to talk about [why] the tackle position is the best to go after, [why] the receiver’s the best, [why] the defensive end’s the best and use factual information to spit that out — and we’ll have a debate in terms of what’s more impactful for our football team, short-term and long-term.”
Poles also mentioned the team could trade back from No. 9, which I wouldn't hate. Although there is some fault into this divide and conquer logic, I feel its outside the box nature can do them some good.
Chicago Bears plan to divide and conquer in figuring out No. 9 pathway
What I like about this proposed exercise is that each group will gather a ton of information on one position group in particular. Yes, it may be biased, as each group will be all-in on one position. However, I think it can do a tremendous job of identifying what need is the most important to address second, behind only the obvious of taking Williams No. 1 overall out of USC. There is one downside...
How do you compare apples to oranges? Does this method thwart the biggest need vs. best player available tactic so many franchises employ? To be quite frank, it should come down to the best player available around where they are picking. Position A may be of greater importance to the Bears than Position B, but if Position C has by far and away the best prospect of all three, you have to take him.
Of course, Poles' comments about considering moving back could be the best catalyst in all this. It should be all about identifying great players at each position group that needs upgrading and going from there. If Player X is slated to come off the board at Pick Y, then move around the board to get your guy, even if it means calling up Team Z to do some draft-day business with. I think this can work.
The best part in this is the Bears already have their first pick in the bag with Williams. Now, it gets fun!