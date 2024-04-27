Bears draft grades for every 2024 draft pick: Rome built in a day, Caleb Williams arrives
The Chicago Bears had a very interesting draft class, highlighted by their two first round picks and the fortunate gentlemen who came after them in the later rounds
The Chicago Bears jumped off to a fast start in the 2024 NFL Draft with their first-round picks. One was their own, and the other was from the Carolina Panthers by way of the NFC South franchise trading up for the No. 1 pick a year ago.
However, thanks to other trades, the Bears came out with a scrap number of players in the entire draft, but with two of them in the Top 10, it should be all worth it. The main goal of the draft was to find a franchise QB and ultimately build around him while also stacking the defensive line. Yes, even in an offense-heavy draft, the Bears still needed to add to the trenches.
Let's take a look at how the weekend shaped out for the Bears as they enter a new era with a new QB.
Bears Draft Grades: Rating every pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
Round 1, Pick 1 — USC QB Caleb Williams
No surprise that Caleb Williams was the first overall pick. The Panthers are seething, knowing that Williams is walking into an excellent situation with the Bears. Additionally, Williams has demonstrated remarkable poise and leadership on and off the field. The way he has interacted with his new teammates well before being drafted essentially seals the deal.
Additionally, Williams possesses the charisma and work ethic to become a magnetic figure both in the locker room and in the broader Chicago community. It's now on the Bears front office to continue building around him and adding more pieces to ensure he helps deliver a much needed second Super Bowl championship to the Windy City.
Grade: A
Round 1, Pick 9 — Washington WR Rome Odunze
Odunze brings a rare blend of size, speed, and route-running prowess to the table, making him a formidable threat in both short and deep passing situations. His ability to create separation and win contested catches adds a new dimension to the Bears' receiving corps currently headlined by tight end Cole Kmet and fellow wide receivers Keenan Allen and DJ Moore.
Moreover, this strengthens the connection between him and Caleb Williams. The two players already share a proven chemistry from their previous workouts together. With Odunze's reliable hands and ability to make plays in traffic, Williams gains a trusted ally who can elevate his performance and help him transition smoothly to the NFL level.
Grade: A+
Round 3, Pick 75 — Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie
Raw. That's the main word in describing the Ivy League Bulldog. With his blend of size and strength, Kiran Amegadjie has the makings of a formidable interior lineman, particularly as a guard, where his power and aggression can be maximized in a "phone booth" type of setting, but you see a Braxton Jones-type of draft pick type of situation.
Jones came from Southern Utah and had a long way to go to be a starter. So far, he has shown that he can do that. In the case of Amegadjie, as stated before, he is likely to be in the role of a guard. However, his upside as a versatile and impactful lineman makes him an intriguing prospect for the Bears. Whatever it takes to help Caleb Williams, the Bears will need to do it, but this is a project.
Grade: C+
Round 4, Pick 122 — Iowa P Tory Taylor
Punters are weapons. Additionally, the Chicago Bears have a need at this position to help their defense. But what about Trenton Gill? As steady as he has been, an upgrade was needed. Not to mention, Taylor is left footed, meaning it's a big issue for punt returners. Chicago knocked out their draft with the selection of Taylor and for good reason.
Taylor from Australia was an All-American punter and FBS record-holder with 4,479 punt yards. Additionally, given Iowa's offense or lack thereof, Taylor was all Iowa really had to help their defense. Imagine what he could do in Chicago in giving their defense a much-needed boost. Sure, the Bears would have liked to grab an edge rusher, but adding a fresh leg with great success and experience works just as well.
Grade: B+
Round 5, Pick 143: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
By virtue of trade, the Bears sneak back into the draft and take Austin Booker in an attempt to solve a much-needed issue at the other EDGE spot alongside Montez Sweat. It goes without saying the Bears needed more help on the defensive line, and Booker figures to jump into the rotation often and early. His strength and weight need a boost, but his athleticism and length are a strong asset.
The main concern for Booker right now is adapting to rushing with power as opposed to just speed. Bigger blockers will likely get the best of him early on, but those can be corrected with proper weight gain and the right coaching. Additionally, Bears defensive line coach Terrell Washington has worked several different pass rushers, and won't be afraid to fine-tune some skills. Booker had some moments at Kansas, but he still has a long way to go.