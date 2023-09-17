Furious Bears fans are ready to give up on the Justin Fields era
Bears fans were a mixture of sadness and frustration watching Justin Fields play vs. the Bucs but the QB isn't the primary target of Chicago's fury.
The Chicago Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-17, on Sunday. For many Bears fans, it was the final straw in the Justin Fields era.
The quarterback threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. He fumbled twice though he didn't lose either of those. It didn't matter. His performance was abysmal on the stat sheet and with the eye test.
This is Year 3 for Fields. This is when he's supposed to be putting things together. Instead, everything is falling apart.
It's so bad that some of his most fervent defenders on social media are now jumping ship.
Bears fans are done with Justin Fields but organization is to blame
Fields caught plenty of flack on social media but it looks like most Bears fans don't put the blame squarely on the quarterback. The Bears organization itself was in the crosshairs.
Chicago isn't so far removed from playoff appearances under Matt Nagy, but they moved on from him in favor of Matt Eberflus after going 6-11 in 2021, Fields' first season. Eberflus certainly isn't having the start to his second season in charge he'd have hoped for.
Sunday's loss moved the Bears to 0-2. This is the first time they've started 0-2 since 2017.
They have now won five games in three seasons with Fields starting at quarterback. So he's definitely part of the problem. He just might not be the root of the problem.
And it's only going to get more difficult next week with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.
When was the last time the Bears opened a season 0-3? 2016. They ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the following NFL Draft, using it on Mitchell Trubisky. It took Trubisky four seasons to get run out of town. We'll see if Fields goes any quicker.