Bears fans get glimpse of future with incredible Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze connection
By Scott Rogust
Earning the first-overall pick for the second year in a row, the Chicago Bears opted against trading it away. Instead of banking on Justin Fields taking that next step, the Bears opted to get one of the top quarterback prospects out of college since Andrew Luck in Caleb Williams. But the Bears had another first-round pick, and general manager Ryan Poles chose to give Williams a wide receiver in Washington's Rome Odunze, who was ranked alongside LSU's Malik Nabers and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best pass catchers in the 2024 class
In preseason Week 2, Bears fans got a glimpse at their future when they saw Williams and Odunze take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the second quarter, with the Bears up 3-0 over the Bengals, Williams was trying to lead the team to some more points. At around midfield, Williams navigated outside of the pocket to evade defensive pressure, leaped into the air, and heaved a deep pass to Odunze. The rookie wideout looked over his head and hauled in the throw after running past Bengals cornerback Josh Newton for a gain of 45 yards.
Take a look for yourselves!
Caleb Williams connects on deep pass to Rome Odunze in Bears' second preseason game
Bears fans are no doubt dreaming of a Williams-to-Oduzne connection in Super Bowls for the foreseeable future.
If you thought Williams was done dropping the jaws of Bears fans, you were wrong. On that very drive, Williams sensed two incoming Bengals defenders, inadvertently causing them to run into each other, and made a mad dash to the end zone to put the Bears up 9-3. This is a play that USC Trojans fans are familiar with after watching him play in the past two seasons.
At halftime, Williams threw for 75 yards while completing 6-of-13 pass attempts, and ran for the aforementioned seven-yard touchdown. As for Odunze, that was his lone catch on two targets from Williams.
The Bears have waited a long time for a dynamic quarterback, and they appear to have one in Williams. Plus, Odunze showed serious potential as the team's future WR1. Yes, it's preseason, but Bears fans feel hope.