Bears fans ready to launch Velus Jones Jr into Lake Michigan after another mistake
Enough is enough. Ryan Poles needs to be of the realization that wide receiver/running back/special teamer Velus Jones Jr is simply a waste of a roster spot.
The Chicago Bears started off rough against the Tennessee Titans, going down 7-0 thanks to a Tony Pollard touchdown. However, just when Bears fans continued to be frustrated, here comes VJJ on the kickoff return, and what does he do? He fumbles the football.
This drove fans insane, and needless to say, Bears fans and even members of media had no problem rushing to their keyboards and firing off at GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus for their consistent defense of VJJ.
Velus Jones Jr continues to make Bears fans lose their minds
To make matters worse, the Chicago Bears offense is looking just as bad if not worse than what it was with Justin Fields, Rex Grossman, and practically any QB you could think of. Caleb Williams may eventually become a top-tier quarterback, but it rarely happens in the first game. Chicago football fans are finding this out the hard way.
At halftime, the Bears trailed the Titans 17-3, and once again, Soldier Field, as old and rundown as it is, was filled with boos and anger. Hope and optimism exists within this fanbase for good reason, but Bears fans will have to be patient.
In the end, Jones Jr. is a minor issue for a team that needs a complete rebuild. Sure, selecting Williams and Rome Odunze was a great start, but the Bears have more holes to fill. Even with a win over Tennessee -- if it were to happen -- Chicago isn't ready to compete for a Super Bowl or even win a playoff game at this juncture.
Poles and Eberflus could prove capable. It's a long road ahead in Chicago, which held two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft because they need them.