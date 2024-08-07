Bears fans seek brick wall to run through after Caleb Williams Bulls intro on Hard Knocks
At quarterback, from USC, six-foot-one, Number 18, Caleb Williams! Cue the Alan Parsons Project "Sirius" theme! "Hard Knocks" heard the call and answered it.
Chicago Bears fans felt great nostalgia on the first episode of "Hard Knocks" when former pubic service announcer Ray Clay spoke the words with the music as the franchise unveiled their new quarterback. The tune, as many will recall, was symbolic of the Chicago Bulls and the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jeffrey Jordan.
Sure, the Bears don't play basketball, and in all likelihood, they won't be playing in Super Bowl LIX this year in New Orleans (maybe?), but that tune alone for such a great player that was the face of the city for decades doesn't get pass around easily. It really feels that the city is all in on the former Heisman Trophy winner
Expectations for Caleb Williams have gone through the roof thanks to using the Michael Jordan, Bulls theme on Hard Knocks
The facts are the facts. Chicago has never had a true franchise quarterback. Sid Luckman won titles back in the early 20th century. Jim McMahon won a Super Bowl in 1985, but that was Walter Payton and the defense, i.e. Bears football. The team did go to the Super Bowl in 2006, but Rex Grossman threw away the heroics of Devin Hester, Brian Urlacher, Charles Tillman, and Lance Briggs.
Since the 2010 NFC Championship, when B.J. Raji stole the hopes and dreams of the team, the Bears have not had any success outside of a scrap of winning seasons.
Williams is being tasked to do what several others, including fan favorite Justin Fields, were unable to accomplish, and that is being a franchise quarterback. With the talent around him, he has no reason not to accomplish that feat.
This is the best opportunity the Bears have had to get a true leader at the quarterback position in quite some time. Over the next four to five years, the music will continue to play, and it is up to the Bears front office to continue investing in the trenches, offensive weapons, and other key areas around Williams. The fanbase would give anything for just one Super Bowl win, and that includes the team running onto the field with the Alan Parsons Project instrumental that was aired on "Hard Knocks."
Think about that, NFL public address announcer Alan Roach introduces the NFC Champion Bears and Williams and his teammates take the field to the Michael Jordan theme. A roar would take over the stadium, and you would feel that victory is meant to be (unless you play Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs). Chicago fans are ready to run through the wall, but would be wise to avoid going overboard.