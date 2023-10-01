Bears fans want one more shipped off with Chase Claypool after awful fourth-down decision
Chicago Bears fans want to see the organization clean house.
By Josh Wilson
"How about I throw in one Matt Eberflus, free of charge? Will you take Chase Claypool off my hands then?"
Chicago Bears fans are all over the place emotionally this Sunday, and somewhat understandably. Before the game started today, Chase Claypool was benched. Then, it was reported that the Bears wanted to trade him... For about 10X less than they acquired him for less than a year ago.
Then, Justin Fields looked great! Then, the defense fell asleep.
What a day. And it wasn't even dinner time yet.
Knotted at 28 after leading 28-7, the Bears marched down the field once more. Faced with a fourth down, the Bears decided to kick a field goal rather than go for it on fourth down to try to extend the drive and secure a big lead.
Instead, the Bears missed and wound up giving the Broncos just the same field position as if they simply didn't convert offensively. They had the same number of points to show for it as well: Zero.
Bears fans want Matt Eberfleus fired
Months after Eberflus started, Bears fans are done with the Matt Eberfleus experience.
Some fans think he'll be fired Monday:
Others think he'll be lost on obscurity within five years.
In the end, was it really the wrong call? I guess not. It was the safe, "computer correct" call. But head coaches don't win in this league being safe, and Eberflus had a chance to give his quarterback, already putting forth his best game of the year, another moment to prove his worth and potentially boost his confidence even more.
Instead, they walked away with just a missed kick. Passive, boring football.