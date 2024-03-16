Bears fans wish Justin Fields well, NFL fans roast CHI for trade: Best memes, tweets
Chicago Bears fans earnestly loved Justin Fields. As excited as they are for Caleb Williams, they're sad to see No. 1 go.
As for NFL Twitter, they're cackling.
The Chicago Bears interrupted St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the city with massive news: They traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, effectively locking in Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
To say Bears fans were torn would be an understatement. On one hand, they mostly liked Justin Fields the human and quarterback. So there was sadness at his departure.
On the other hand, they mostly recognize that Williams is a can't-miss prospect in the draft. So there was excitement at the future, and relief at some clarity after months of speculation.
Bears fans wish Justin Fields well with the Steelers
Fields and his potential brought a renewed sense of hope in Chicago. It felt like the team was getting a steal when he fell to No. 11 in 2021. And he had plenty of promising games for the team, even if the overall performance of the offense was too often lacking under his command.
Now, it's on to a new quarterback.
Caleb Williams is a Bear and that's cause for celebration
Williams is the presumptive No. 1 pick, though hiccups in the draft process could still have Chicago look at other prospects like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. That would be an unexpected turn of events though.
While Bears fans could certainly celebrate their good fortune at getting to select a quarterback of Williams' ability, the rest of the NFL, particularly Steelers fans, were having a good time laughing at Chicago's inability to get much of anything back for Fields.
NFL Twitter roasts Bears for paltry trade return for Justin Fields
There's no doubt the Bears would have hoped for a whole lot more in terms of trade return for Fields. He was a first-half-of-the-first-round pick just two years ago. Getting a mere future sixth-rounder for him (at best an unlikely fourth) is not good business, no matter how you spin it.