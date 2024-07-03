A Bears-Giants trade to pair another young edge rusher with Montez Sweat
By Lior Lampert
The New York Giants are in a strange position. While they appear to be entering a transition period, the current regime may not have enough job security to withstand it.
As Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine points out, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will likely be under fire to "bring some results this season." So, the Giants may need to make some moves.
Ballentine discussed the state of the Giants on Tuesday when he labeled six players rebuilding teams should have on the trade block. He names 25-year-old edge Azeez Ojulari as a prime candidate that New York would be wise to explore dealing with NFL training camp on the horizon.
Naturally, we decided to find a suitable and sensical destination for Ojulari, landing on the Chicago Bears. Here is what a swap could look like.
With Chicago, Ojulari could bookend Montez Sweat (a handful for opposing offensive lines alone) on a Bears team seemingly on the rise. Lining up opposite someone who commands the attention the latter does should generate plenty of one-on-one opportunities for the Georgia alum.
A former second-rounder with a litany of injuries, Ojulari is a boom-or-bust option for the Bears, who shouldn't take significant assets to get. His need for an extension presumably only reduces the asking price. Chicago and New York can facilitate a smooth transaction, helping all parties. We believe a 2025 fourth-round selection getting sent to the Giants for an intriguing reclamation project may be enough to make it happen.
The Giants acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns this offseason to pair with 2022 No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Not only did New York trade a premium draft capital for the former, but they then signed him to a $141 million contract extension. Considering how much the front office has invested in their new dynamic pass-rushing duo, this effectively pushes Ojulari out of the picture.
Over the past two seasons, Ojulari has been unable to replicate the production from his stellar rookie campaign in 2021. He logged eight sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble across 17 games. Nonetheless, there is a case his struggles are attached to his availability (or lack thereof), suiting up for a combined 18 contests since.
Ojulari recorded a paltry 2.5 sacks and 16 combined tackles in 2023, though he missed six weeks with hamstring and ankle issues.
Moreover, Ojulari is entering the final year of his rookie deal. With Burns/Thibodeaux usurping Ojulari at a substantial cost, will the Giants re-sign him to a lucrative multi-year pact? Based on their not-so-great payroll situation, we'd bet against that, so re-routing him elsewhere and recouping assets is the ideal outcome for both sides.
Perhaps Ojulari could benefit from playing in a new defensive scheme with Chicago. The Bears are a 4-3 base unit, while the G-Men are the inverse -- a 3-4. It will undoubtedly be an adjustment, but Sweat's presence will ease and expedite the process.