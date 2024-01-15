Bears have every reason to keep No. 1 pick with latest Caleb Williams news
The latest information on USC QB Caleb Williams should be enough for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears to keep the No. 1 overall pick and move on from Justin Fields
Caleb Williams has officially announced that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, and that news bodes well for the Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 overall pick.
Yes, the team has Justin Fields as its current starting QB, but if you look hard at this team, they need a new leader. It's not a popular choice, but without a QB, it doesn't matter.
If any indication, look at the arch-rival Packers and see how good the QB play is with Jordan Love. Aren't Bears fans tired of always losing to them, when is it finally going to end and when will the Bears stop being so focused on being polite, nice, and friendly, and instead get some guts to succeed and win in the modern era?
The Chicago Bears have a real chance to change the culture of their team with Caleb Williams declaring for the draft.
Let one thing be made very clear. If Chicago chooses to pass on Caleb Williams, they need to acquire a massive haul in return, including players and draft picks. If they are committed to Justin Fields, then the return on the trade needs to be a generational haul that even the harshest critics can look at and say "The Bears did good."
Those rarely tend to happen, and with the NFC North becoming a nightmare in the form of Green Bay, Minnesota, and now Detroit, the Bears cannot afford to keep quiet and sit in rocking chairs and do nothing. George McCaskey and Ted Phillips need to wake up and stop thinking their way is working and instead, modernize.
Team president Kevin Warren, general manager Ryan Poles, and head coach Matt Eberflus need to get this decision right. If they choose to get Caleb Williams, trade Justin Fields for whatever you can get, and build around Caleb. If you choose to trade the pick, it has to be the absolute maximum return, else nothing matters. It's your move Chicago.