Bears are hosting a key WR prospect that could be Caleb Williams' main weapon
The Chicago Bears are bringing in one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft for a visit on Wednesday.
By Scott Rogust
One of the big questions that needed to be answered this offseason was what were the Chicago Bears going to do at the quarterback position. Well, they answered that by trading away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now the Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to use on a quarterback. The expectation is that the Bears will use said selection on USC's Caleb Williams.
While everyone has a feeling about what the Bears are going to do with the No. 1 pick, they also hold the ninth overall pick, which is a wild card. Chicago can go in any direction with that selection. One they could go in is to give Williams yet another pass-catching option alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Well, the Bears are doing their homework.
The Bears are hosting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers on a visit Wednesday. Nabers had just visited with the New York Jets on Tuesday.
Bears hosting LSU WR Malik Nabers on visit Wednesday
Nabers is one of the top three wide receivers in the draft alongside Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington's Rome Odunze. They are in the elite tier of the wide receiver class, and any team that drafts one will see their offense improve instantly. In that case, why would Nabers fall all the way down to the No. 9 pick?
This year, there is an expectation that four quarterbacks get taken within the first four-or-five picks of the draft. Williams is going first overall, with North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy are to follow in some order. With that in mind, some of the better players will fall down the draft board a bit. Plus, there are teams like the Tennessee Titans (No. 7) and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8), who could choose to go in a different direction than wide receiver.
Thus, that opens the door for the Bears to potentially have a top wide receiver fall into their laps. That, or the Bears could try to trade up a bit to take a Nabers.
Nabers is viewed as the playmaking threat downfield. Sure, he may be a bit undersized at 6-foot, 199-pounds, but his athleticism could result in him being one of the better scoring pass-catchers in the entire league. If not for the quarterback class this year, Nabers could be drafted earlier in any other year.
In Nabers' second season (2022), the wide receiver caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. This past season, Nabers hauled in 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.
If any of the top wide receivers happens to fall to the No. 9 pick, it's hard to envision the Bears passing on them. The team is doing their due dilligence, as evidenced by bringing in Nabers on a visit. Bears fans may salivate at the though of Nabers joining Williams, Moore, and Allen in Chicago if it were to go down.