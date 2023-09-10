Bears take issue with late Packers hit on Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears took exception with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shoving quarterback Justin Fields.
By Scott Rogust
This offseason saw Aaron Rodgers' exit from the Green Bay Packers and the NFC North division. With that, it was time for quarterback Jordan Love to show the team and the fanbase what he could bring. Now, the NFC North division title is essentially wide open. The Packers opened up the season against the rival Chicago Bears, who feel now is their time to surpass them in the standings, with help from quarterback Justin Fields.
Let's just say there was some bad blood brewing early on in Week 1.
In the first quarter, Fields ran out of bounds on a first-and-20 situation. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander pushed Fields in the back while he was still in bounds, causing the quarterback to fly out of bounds.
The Bears didn't take too kindly to the hit, even though the push by Alexander happened while Fields was still in bounds. That caused both teams to convene on Chicago's sideline, with Alexander yelling towards the opposition.
But things weren't done just yet.
Bears take exception to Packers CB Jaire Alexander shoving Justin Fields
After things seemingly cooled down, Alexander was talking towards Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, who was in front of him. Alexander bumped into Moore, who responded by shoving him.
After all of that, Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool and Packers defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton were issued offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties. There were no penalties issued to Alexander or Moore after that scrum.
The Bears were able to get on the scoreboard a couple of plays later with a seven-yard field goal by Cairo Santos, cutting their deficit to 7-3. Green Bay entered halftime with a 10-6 lead.
Whoever wins this game will have bragging rights for the next 17 weeks, until the two teams meet in Green Bay for the season finale. Who knows, maybe a playoff berth could be on the line.