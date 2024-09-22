Bears latest Caleb Williams adjustment should've been made a long time ago
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears and their fanbase felt great this offseason because they seemingly got their quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams. The USC signal caller showcased Patrick Mahomes-esque tendencies to put the team on his back and succeed playin ing "hero ball." Giving Williams Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to throw to alongside DJ Moore only increased the expectations for the rookie.
Through two games, Williams is going through the same growing pains that all rookie quarterbacks go through. Williams has yet to throw for a single touchdown in his games against the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. It certainly didn't help that Chicago's offensive line couldn't hold back defenses, especially the Texans'.
In Week 3, the Bears and Williams are set to do something a bit differently. Perhaps, it was something they should have done at the start of the season.
According to NFL Network sideline reporter Stacey Dales that Williams will wear a wristband in the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The hope is that Williams will be able to operate "faster and cleaner."
Caleb Williams to wear wristband for Bears' Week 3 game against Colts
The Bears are moving quick to try and get Williams to break out of his funk and play like he did in college, where he won a Heisman Trophy. Having the wristband to help call plays out is a step the Bears are taking to see if that works.
Maybe the decision to wear a wristband for the start of the season could have been the move. However, Williams did impress during his playing time in the preseason. The confidence in Williams was there, and figured he could handle the play-calling without assistance.
Williams is set to take on a Colts defense that has allowed 163.0 passing yards per game, ninth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, Williams will be without Allen again this week due to a heel injury.
This season, Williams has thrown for just 267 yards with zero touchdowns to his credit, while tossing two interceptions. Williams completed just 37-of-66 pass attempts.
We'll see if this adjustment by the Bears will help Williams rebound and turn into the quarterback football fans were aware during his USC playing days.