Bears likely No. 9 pick is really good news for Caleb Williams
All signs point to the Chicago Bears using their second first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to help out eventual new quarterback Caleb Williams.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit, Mich., home of the Lions. But the event officially begins with the Chicago Bears, who hold the first overall pick. The universal expectation is that the Bears will use the pick on USC quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. That not happening would be a genuine shock.
Chicago does have another high draft pick at the No. 9 spot, giving them a chance to bring in another difference-maker. Now, it's a matter of what the Bears will do with that pick if they stay put.
The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote in his latest column predictions and what fans of each team need to know. For the Bears and the No. 9 pick, Breer brings up that the team could trade back to recoup some Day 2 picks. However if they were to stand pat, Breer notes that "a couple of friends' of general manager Ryan Poles believe "he’ll be looking to add talent around Williams." Specifically, if one of the top wide receivers were to fall to the No. 9 spot. If not, Breer mentions potentially an offensive lineman.
"If the Bears stick, a couple of friends of GM Ryan Poles said they think he’ll be looking to add talent around Williams," writes Breer. "So if one of the top three receivers slide to Chicago, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen could get a running mate. If not? Maybe an offensive lineman or Texas 3-technique Byron Murphy II."
NFL Rumors: Bears believed to use No. 9 pick in NFL Draft to 'add talent around' Caleb Williams
Building around your rookie quarterback is the right strategy. The Bears have neglected to do so when they had Justin Fields on the roster, highlighted by a lackluster wide receivers corps and an ineffective offensive line.
This offseason, Poles ensured Williams wouldn't have to deal with similar issues. The offensive line is way more stout than what Fields had to deal with initially. Perhaps the biggest move was acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. That gives Williams Allen and DJ Moore to target. well, at least for now.
The top-tier of wide receiver prospects are Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze, and LSU's Malik Nabers. If you are a team in need of a legitimate star at wide receiver, these are the names to target. Given that there's a strong chance that four quarterbacks are selected in the top 10, that would allow one of those players to fall a bit down the board. That would open the door for the Bears to use their second first-rounder on them.
Breer notes that if those wide receivers aren't an option, they could possibly go for an offensive lineman. Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt is the top offensive line prospect. Behind him are strong options in Alabama's J.C. Latham, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga, Washington's Troy Fautanu, and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
Finally, Breer does bring up the team's potentially going defense, particularly with Texas defensive tackle Bryon Murphy. While Alabama's Dallas Turner has been long expected to be the first defensive player taken off the board, Murphy's stock has risen as of late, and could potentially go as high as No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.
Whatever the Bears do with the No. 9 pick is anyone's guess. But based on some of the buzz, the Bears may try to make Williams' life much easier by giving him a difference-maker on offense.