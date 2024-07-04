Excusez-moi: Simone Biles’ husband gets special exemption to leave Bears for Paris
By Lior Lampert
Being a professional athlete can be complicated, especially managing life outside your career. It becomes even trickier when you are in a relationship with another sportsperson, like gymnast Simone Biles and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
Late July is a busy time for Biles and Owens, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the former qualified for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics starting on the 26th after triumphing at the U.S. trials event this past weekend. By doing so, she made history, becoming the oldest female acrobat to accomplish the remarkable feat. Meanwhile, the latter will be gearing up for the upcoming NFL campaign -- veterans begin reporting to Bears training camp on the 23rd of the month.
As a result, the possibility of Owens being in attendance to root for his wife at the international multi-sport event seemed murky at best. However, love conquers all, and the Bears appear to understand that.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chicago will allow Owens to travel to France and cheer on his wife at the Olympics:
Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, gets permission to leave Bears for Paris
On Sunday, Biles disclosed to Nancy Armour of USA Today that the Bears have given Owens some excused absences from the offseason workout program.
"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes," Biles told Armour. "For just a short little time."
Yes, it will be a quick trip for Owens. But Biles is just happy she can have her husband alongside her.
"Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," Biles added. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up in support."
Owens spent 2023 with Chicago's divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers, though he signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Bears in March. Chicago is now buttering up the veteran defensive back by letting him voyage to the City of Lights to encourage Biles in the flesh.
Last season, Owens recorded 84 combined tackles, three pass deflections, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery (which he returned for a touchdown).
Kudos to the Bears for handling the situation with class.