Bears News: Nate Davis frustration, Belichick takes shot, Keenan Allen update
Nine teams in the NFL are 2-0 after two weeks, and the Chicago Bears are not one of them. That's not necessarily a surprise given that Matt Eberflus' team had to travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday Night Football already, but when losses happen in the NFL, people start talking.
The truth is, people were already talking after Week 1, because the Bears were lucky to escape their opener against the Titans with a victory. The defense looks like it has picked up where it left off last year, as Jaylon Johnson and company were dominant against Tennessee and superb against a dynamic Houston offensive attack. The offense, however, has been severely lacking, despite multiple marquee offseason additions that were supposed to propel the unit into the top half of the league and beyond.
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to throw a touchdown pass, but he has been sacked 10 times. New starting tailback D'Andre Swift has run for 48 yards on 24 carries. First-round receiver Rome Odunze has only three catches for 44 yards, and Keenan Allen, the perennial Pro Bowler that the Bears acquired from the Chargers for just a fourth-round pick, was inefficient in Week 1 and inactive in Week 2 with a heel injury.
The Bears have a lot of questions to answer as they get ready for a Week 3 trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. Here are some of the things we're hearing about the Monsters of the Midway from around the league.
Bears news: Right guard Nate Davis is living on borrowed time
The entire offensive line has been a hindrance to the Bears through two weeks, but no player up front has caused as much frustration among fans, players and coaches as right guard Nate Davis.
Davis' big highlight on Sunday night came on Khalil Herbert's touchdown run late in the second quarter.
In case you missed it, that was Davis falling on his face like Chris Farley in an SNL sketch before Herbert scored the Bears' only offensive touchdown of the first two weeks.
That isn't the only reason that Bears fans want to send Davis to live in a van down by the river. The former Titan has been beaten by his man repeatedly in the first two games, and he was actually pulled in favor of Ryan Bates in the first half of Week 1. Pro Football Focus isn't perfect, but they've given him a 57.4 grade through two weeks, which is not what you want from a guy that's in the second year of a three-year, $30 million contract.
Davis' struggles on the field hardly make him unique among the rest of Chicago's offensive linemen, but his perceived lack of worth ethic is bringing him closer to the point of no return with fans. According to reports, the Bears have been frustrated by him missing so much practice time, with people even suggesting that he was set to lose his job permanently to Bates before Bates was put on IR with shoulder and elbow injuries.
Ryan Poles has done a lot of good things as GM of the Bears, but time is running out for his signing of Davis to look like anything but a bust.
Bill Belichick isn't a fan of Ryan Poles' roster construction
Speaking of Ryan Poles, there's at least one prominent NFL figure that isn't a fan of how he put this team together. Bill Belichick appeared this week on The Pat McAfee Show, and this is what he had to say:
As a Bears fan, where's the lie? We've all had more than a few cups of the "King Poles" Kool-Aid, but it's clear that the offensive line is bringing this team down in a big way right now, and like Belichick said, the issue is only going to be more glaring once the cold weather hits.
Belichick talked about the Lions as a team that has smartly put an emphasis on building the O-line, but what he doesn't mention is the Lions defensive line and the hurting it's bound to inflict when the two teams meet. Aidan Hutchinson looks like the best edge rusher in football right now, and if the Bears struggled to contain the Titans and the Texans, what chance do they have against him?
On the one hand, Bears fans might dismiss Belichick's criticisms because he wasn't exactly known for his drafting and roster construction towards the end of his Patriots tenure. On the other, this is a guy that won six Super Bowls as a head coach not only because he had Tom Brady throwing the ball, but because he had guys like Matt Light and Logan Mankins protecting him, and a world-class offensive line coach in Dante Scarnecchia to coach them up.
Poles has done an outstanding job of upgrading the talent level at Halas Hall, but most smart football minds would agree that the foundation of any good football team is in the trenches. Until the Bears are able to prioritize, identify and develop players to protect Caleb Williams and give him time to find all of his acclaimed receivers, construction of the Poles statue outside of Soldier Field will have to wait.
No news is bad news for Keenan Allen
Through much of his NFL career, Keenan Allen has been known as an injury-prone player. While it's true that the star receiver has missed some games (around three per year on average during his first 11 years with the Chargers), Bears fans hoped that settling him into the WR2 role behind DJ Moore would limit his wear and tear and keep him on the field.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, as Allen was forced to miss the game against the Texans due to a heel injury he suffered in training camp. Other than one limited practice on Friday, he didn't practice all week leading up to the game, and though Rome Odunze was able to play after straining his MCL in Week 1, Allen wasn't able to take the field to give the Bears their full complement of wide receivers in Houston.
The Bears' passing game was inefficient in Week 1, but Allen was Caleb Williams' favorite target as he received only one less look from the rookie quarterback than Moore and Odunze combined. He was missed on Sunday night as the Bears again struggled to move the ball, and his prowess at running short and medium routes would have certainly come in handy for a team that finished only 6-17 on third down.
Allen still hasn't returned to the practice field as of Wednesday, and though we won't know his official injury designation until later in the week, his status for Week 3 doesn't seem any better than it did for Week 2.
Between the ongoing offensive line problems, Allen's absence and his own accuracy issues, Caleb Williams has had a tough start to his NFL career. Getting his veteran receiver back on the field would go a long way towards ensuring that he takes a step forward in the third game of the season.