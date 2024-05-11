Bears OC sounds like he’s already in awe of Caleb Williams after first couple days
By Scott Rogust
Even before the 2023 NFL regular season, the expectation was that USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams would be the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft. It was a matter of who would select him. The Chicago Bears held the selection and after a debate, decided to pivot to Williams while trading away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears literally ran down the clock as much as they could before handing in the card and selecting Williams with the first overall pick.
Rookie minicamps have begun across the league, and Bears fans received their first glimpse of Williams in a Bears uniform through the team's social media posts. But they want to see how he's throwing the football. Not to evaluate, but to admire.
Williams has already won over new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who told reporters on Saturday that "his arm talent and his ability to put the ball where it needs to be" was "evident from Day 1."
Bears OC Shane Waldron praises Caleb Williams' arm talent
Not that there would be much surprise with that, considering how well Williams has played since starting for Oklahoma in 2021. His talent only grew from there, as evidenced by his 2022 Heisman-winning season and his heroics this past campaign.
To the surprise of no one, Williams was already named the starting quarterback for the Bears entering the 2024 season by head coach Matt Eberflus. The team isn't wasting any time, as they feel Williams can be the quarterback that takes their franchise to new heights.
Williams has embraced his role as the QB1 of the Bears. ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed on an episode of SportsCenter that Williams had been preparing to learn Waldron's offense with his personal quarterbacks coach since "early April." In case you were wondering, that was well before he was drafted by the Bears.
Waldron came over from the Seattle Seahawks, who held the same role when working under then-head coach Pete Carroll. Waldron notably saw over the rise of Geno Smith as a starting quarterback, a Comeback Player of the Year, and a first-time Pro Bowler. Waldron left after Carroll was pushed out as head coach and hired shortly thereafter by the Bears to replace Luke Getsy.
Waldron is expected to take the Bears offense to new heights, especially with how tough the NFC North is. Having Williams at quarterback, with options like Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze, he should have fun scheming things up. So far, Waldron is impressed with what he's seen from Williams.