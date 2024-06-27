Bears open door for Rome Odunze to take on another role in rookie season
It’s a team that was extremely busy this offseason, via free agency, the trade market, and the draft, when it came to reshaping its offense. The Chicago Bears finished 18th in the league in 2023 in points per game, and were 20th in the NFL in total yards. Their offensive unit came up with just 35 touchdowns, and only five teams in the league finished with fewer passing yards per game.
Exit former first-round quarterback Justin Fields, dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Enter 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the first overall selection in April’s draft. He is joined by running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, and veteran wideout Keenan Allen. They team with wideout D.J. Moore, who finished with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight scores in ‘23.
With the ninth overall pick this year, the Bears may have put the cherry on the sundae with the selection of University of Washington standout Rome Odunze ninth overall in the draft. He comes off a monster year with the Huskies, totaling 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 scores in 15 games.
Rome Odunze’s versatility could be center stage in 2024
Along with his contributions on offense, Odunze appears to be in the mix when it comes to the return game.
“Rome is an every-down player,” explained Bears’ special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, h/t ProFootballTalk. “Rome’s a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player and a fourth-down player.”
In four seasons with the Huskies, Odunze returned a total of three punts and two kickoffs (all of those in his final 2 years). However, one of his punt returns in 2023 went 83 yards for a touchdown vs. California.
The Bears were mediocre when it came to their return games this past season. Their longest punt return was 31 yards and their biggest play on kickoffs covered just 37 yards. The former Husky could not only elevate Chicago’s new-look attack, but the special teams as well.
How’s this for a scenario? Odunze gets a look on punt returns in the Hall of Fame Game in August, the same weekend Devin Hester in enshrined in Canton?